Garland, TX
925 DELRAY Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

925 DELRAY Drive

925 Delray Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 Delray Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with large fenced yard and covered patio. Convenient location with easy access to 635. Available now. App fee $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 DELRAY Drive have any available units?
925 DELRAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 925 DELRAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 DELRAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 DELRAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 DELRAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 925 DELRAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 DELRAY Drive offers parking.
Does 925 DELRAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 DELRAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 DELRAY Drive have a pool?
No, 925 DELRAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 DELRAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 DELRAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 DELRAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 DELRAY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 DELRAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 DELRAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

