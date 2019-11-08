Great house in quiet neighborhood. Even comes with an extra bedroom! Pet friendly and apply online on at Bridgetowergp. com. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Montclair Drive have any available units?
917 Montclair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 917 Montclair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Montclair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Montclair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Montclair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Montclair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Montclair Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
