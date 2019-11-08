All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 917 Montclair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
917 Montclair Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:39 PM

917 Montclair Drive

917 Montclair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

917 Montclair Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house in quiet neighborhood. Even comes with an extra bedroom! Pet friendly and apply online on at Bridgetowergp. com. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Montclair Drive have any available units?
917 Montclair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 917 Montclair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
917 Montclair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Montclair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Montclair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 917 Montclair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 917 Montclair Drive offers parking.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have a pool?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have accessible units?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Montclair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Montclair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District