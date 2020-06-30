Rent Calculator
914 Rockledge Drive
914 Rockledge Drive
914 Rockledge Drive
Location
914 Rockledge Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan with views of the beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 914 Rockledge Drive have any available units?
914 Rockledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 914 Rockledge Drive have?
Some of 914 Rockledge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 914 Rockledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Rockledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Rockledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Rockledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 914 Rockledge Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Rockledge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Rockledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Rockledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Rockledge Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Rockledge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Rockledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Rockledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Rockledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Rockledge Drive has units with dishwashers.
