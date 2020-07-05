Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
909 Waikiki Dr
Last updated June 23 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
909 Waikiki Dr
909 Waikiki Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
909 Waikiki Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice brick home in quiet neighborhood. Privacy fenced backyard with fenced parking in the rear of the home. Basic lawn care is included in rent and will be performed 2 times monthly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Waikiki Dr have any available units?
909 Waikiki Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 909 Waikiki Dr have?
Some of 909 Waikiki Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 909 Waikiki Dr currently offering any rent specials?
909 Waikiki Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Waikiki Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Waikiki Dr is pet friendly.
Does 909 Waikiki Dr offer parking?
Yes, 909 Waikiki Dr offers parking.
Does 909 Waikiki Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Waikiki Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Waikiki Dr have a pool?
No, 909 Waikiki Dr does not have a pool.
Does 909 Waikiki Dr have accessible units?
No, 909 Waikiki Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Waikiki Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Waikiki Dr has units with dishwashers.
