All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 905 Bois D Arc Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
905 Bois D Arc Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM
905 Bois D Arc Court
905 Bois D Arcade Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
905 Bois D Arcade Court, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
This is a nice 4 bed 2 bath home with beautiful tile in the living room, kitchen, and hall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court have any available units?
905 Bois D Arc Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 905 Bois D Arc Court currently offering any rent specials?
905 Bois D Arc Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Bois D Arc Court pet-friendly?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court offer parking?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court does not offer parking.
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court have a pool?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court does not have a pool.
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court have accessible units?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Bois D Arc Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Bois D Arc Court does not have units with air conditioning.
