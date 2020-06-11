902 Bay Shore

Amenities

dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities pool

Property is a about 1 block from an elementary school, 3 to 4 blocks from a jr. high and 3 to 4 blocks from a recreational center with Olympic size pool, ball fields and a park with walking trails, also; 2 to 3 miles from a dart rail station and downtown Garland and 4 to 5 miles to Firewheel Mall and 190 where you will find an array of good restaurants. . Any and all information pertaining to this listing to be verified by the buyer or their REALTOR



Listing Agent is a Principal in KARWALL LIMTED.