All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 901 Malibu Drive.
Garland, TX
901 Malibu Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:20 PM
1 of 13
901 Malibu Drive
901 Malibu Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
901 Malibu Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 Malibu Drive have any available units?
901 Malibu Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 901 Malibu Drive have?
Some of 901 Malibu Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 901 Malibu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Malibu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Malibu Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Malibu Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 901 Malibu Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 Malibu Drive offers parking.
Does 901 Malibu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Malibu Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Malibu Drive have a pool?
No, 901 Malibu Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 Malibu Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Malibu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Malibu Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Malibu Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
