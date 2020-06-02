Rent Calculator
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:27 PM
840 Nash Street
840 Nash Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
840 Nash Street, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with garage conversion. Hardwood floors throughout the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 Nash Street have any available units?
840 Nash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 840 Nash Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Nash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Nash Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Nash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 840 Nash Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 Nash Street offers parking.
Does 840 Nash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Nash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Nash Street have a pool?
No, 840 Nash Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Nash Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Nash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Nash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Nash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Nash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Nash Street does not have units with air conditioning.
