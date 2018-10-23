Completely Renovated Home! Enjoy the Holidays in this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath. Conveniently located near the mayor highways LBJ 635 and I 30. Come Check out this home FAST, wont be on the market long! Bonus- PET FRIENDLY HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have any available units?
826 Brookshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Brookshire Circle have?
Some of 826 Brookshire Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Brookshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
826 Brookshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Brookshire Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Brookshire Circle is pet friendly.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle offer parking?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not offer parking.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have a pool?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Brookshire Circle has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)