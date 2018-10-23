All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 826 Brookshire Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
826 Brookshire Circle
Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

826 Brookshire Circle

826 Brookshire Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

826 Brookshire Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated Home! Enjoy the Holidays in this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath. Conveniently located near the mayor highways LBJ 635 and I 30. Come Check out this home FAST, wont be on the market long! Bonus- PET FRIENDLY HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Brookshire Circle have any available units?
826 Brookshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Brookshire Circle have?
Some of 826 Brookshire Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Brookshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
826 Brookshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Brookshire Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Brookshire Circle is pet friendly.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle offer parking?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not offer parking.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have a pool?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 826 Brookshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Brookshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Brookshire Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District