Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:11 PM

821 Nash Street

821 Nash Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 Nash Street, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom with hardwoods. Tile countertops with stove, oven. Large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Nash Street have any available units?
821 Nash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 821 Nash Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 Nash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Nash Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 Nash Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 821 Nash Street offer parking?
Yes, 821 Nash Street offers parking.
Does 821 Nash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Nash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Nash Street have a pool?
No, 821 Nash Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 Nash Street have accessible units?
No, 821 Nash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Nash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 Nash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Nash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Nash Street does not have units with air conditioning.

