Home
/
Garland, TX
/
813 E Vista Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:28 PM

813 E Vista Drive

813 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

813 East Vista Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quaint One-Story Brick Home in Garland
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,324 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approve

(RLNE5495803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 E Vista Drive have any available units?
813 E Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 E Vista Drive have?
Some of 813 E Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 E Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 E Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 E Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 E Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 813 E Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 E Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 813 E Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 E Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 E Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 813 E Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 813 E Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 E Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 E Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 E Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

