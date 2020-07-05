All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:28 AM

810 Malibu Drive

Location

810 Malibu Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, cozy three bedrooms garage has been converted into den. Plank vinyl flooring, large trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Malibu Drive have any available units?
810 Malibu Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 810 Malibu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 Malibu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Malibu Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 Malibu Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 810 Malibu Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 Malibu Drive offers parking.
Does 810 Malibu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Malibu Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Malibu Drive have a pool?
No, 810 Malibu Drive does not have a pool.
Does 810 Malibu Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 Malibu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Malibu Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Malibu Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Malibu Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Malibu Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

