All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 809 Ontario Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
809 Ontario Dr
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

809 Ontario Dr

809 Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

809 Ontario Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is in north Garland, near Weaver Elementary School and Bradfield Park and Community Pool! It's also just a short drive to Downtown Garland, full of historic charm with shopping, dining and entertainment. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Ontario Dr have any available units?
809 Ontario Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Ontario Dr have?
Some of 809 Ontario Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Ontario Dr currently offering any rent specials?
809 Ontario Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Ontario Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Ontario Dr is pet friendly.
Does 809 Ontario Dr offer parking?
Yes, 809 Ontario Dr offers parking.
Does 809 Ontario Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Ontario Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Ontario Dr have a pool?
Yes, 809 Ontario Dr has a pool.
Does 809 Ontario Dr have accessible units?
No, 809 Ontario Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Ontario Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Ontario Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District