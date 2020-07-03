809 Ontario Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is in north Garland, near Weaver Elementary School and Bradfield Park and Community Pool! It's also just a short drive to Downtown Garland, full of historic charm with shopping, dining and entertainment. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

