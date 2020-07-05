Rent Calculator
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 Longbeach
809 Longbeach Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
809 Longbeach Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home close to major highways in Garland! - Nice 3 bedroom brick home for a great price! Super location with access to major highways. Call to view today!
(RLNE4941444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Longbeach have any available units?
809 Longbeach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 809 Longbeach currently offering any rent specials?
809 Longbeach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Longbeach pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Longbeach is pet friendly.
Does 809 Longbeach offer parking?
No, 809 Longbeach does not offer parking.
Does 809 Longbeach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Longbeach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Longbeach have a pool?
No, 809 Longbeach does not have a pool.
Does 809 Longbeach have accessible units?
No, 809 Longbeach does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Longbeach have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Longbeach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Longbeach have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Longbeach does not have units with air conditioning.
