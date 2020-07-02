All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 805 Wildgrove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
805 Wildgrove Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 8:06 PM

805 Wildgrove Drive

805 Wildgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

805 Wildgrove Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Axe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Wildgrove Drive have any available units?
805 Wildgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 805 Wildgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Wildgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Wildgrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Wildgrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Wildgrove Drive offer parking?
No, 805 Wildgrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 805 Wildgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Wildgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Wildgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Wildgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Wildgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Wildgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Wildgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Wildgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Wildgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Wildgrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District