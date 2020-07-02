Rent Calculator
805 Bay Shore Drive
805 Bay Shore Drive
805 Bay Shore Drive
No Longer Available
Location
805 Bay Shore Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Shorehaven
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Fee $50 per applicant over 18. Verifiable good 3 yr, rental history,
Copy of IDs, 3 months most recent Pay Stubs & TAR application form. 1 month Security deposit & 1st month's rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Bay Shore Drive have any available units?
805 Bay Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 Bay Shore Drive have?
Some of 805 Bay Shore Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 Bay Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Bay Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Bay Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Bay Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 805 Bay Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Bay Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Bay Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Bay Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Bay Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Bay Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Bay Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Bay Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Bay Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Bay Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
