Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
801 Brookshire Circle
801 Brookshire Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
801 Brookshire Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home features 2 living areas, an open floor plan a spacious backyard with a 300 sq ft covered and screened in patio and on a corner lot!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have any available units?
801 Brookshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 Brookshire Circle have?
Some of 801 Brookshire Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Brookshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
801 Brookshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Brookshire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 801 Brookshire Circle offers parking.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have a pool?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Brookshire Circle has units with dishwashers.
