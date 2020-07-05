All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 801 Brookshire Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
801 Brookshire Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

801 Brookshire Circle

801 Brookshire Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Brookshire Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home features 2 living areas, an open floor plan a spacious backyard with a 300 sq ft covered and screened in patio and on a corner lot!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Brookshire Circle have any available units?
801 Brookshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Brookshire Circle have?
Some of 801 Brookshire Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Brookshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
801 Brookshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Brookshire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle offer parking?
Yes, 801 Brookshire Circle offers parking.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have a pool?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 801 Brookshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Brookshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Brookshire Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District