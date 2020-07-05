All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 764 Meadowcreek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
764 Meadowcreek Court
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:20 AM

764 Meadowcreek Court

764 Meadowcreek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

764 Meadowcreek Court, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Meadowcreek Court have any available units?
764 Meadowcreek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 764 Meadowcreek Court currently offering any rent specials?
764 Meadowcreek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Meadowcreek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Meadowcreek Court is pet friendly.
Does 764 Meadowcreek Court offer parking?
No, 764 Meadowcreek Court does not offer parking.
Does 764 Meadowcreek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Meadowcreek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Meadowcreek Court have a pool?
No, 764 Meadowcreek Court does not have a pool.
Does 764 Meadowcreek Court have accessible units?
No, 764 Meadowcreek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Meadowcreek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 Meadowcreek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 764 Meadowcreek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 764 Meadowcreek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District