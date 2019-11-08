All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 744 Valiant Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
744 Valiant Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

744 Valiant Circle

744 Valiant Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

744 Valiant Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Valiant Circle have any available units?
744 Valiant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 744 Valiant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
744 Valiant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Valiant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 744 Valiant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 744 Valiant Circle offer parking?
No, 744 Valiant Circle does not offer parking.
Does 744 Valiant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Valiant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Valiant Circle have a pool?
No, 744 Valiant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 744 Valiant Circle have accessible units?
No, 744 Valiant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Valiant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Valiant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Valiant Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 Valiant Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District