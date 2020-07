Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in a wonderful neighborhood with community pool and playground. Home updates include vinyl plank flooring in living and dining, new comp roof. Home features a large living area with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and serving bar to patio, master bedroom with large walk in closet and separate vanity., Downstairs bedroom currently used as den with wet bar. Property located near schools, shopping and easy access to freeway