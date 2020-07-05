All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 17 2019 at 9:47 AM

737 Valiant Circle

737 Valiant Circle · No Longer Available
Location

737 Valiant Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
MUST SEE, cute 2 bedroom Townhome, features a fireplace, office area, private patio for family entertainment, covered carport. Located in a nice community close to major highways and shopping, access to community pool and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Valiant Circle have any available units?
737 Valiant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Valiant Circle have?
Some of 737 Valiant Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Valiant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
737 Valiant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Valiant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 737 Valiant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 737 Valiant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 737 Valiant Circle offers parking.
Does 737 Valiant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Valiant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Valiant Circle have a pool?
Yes, 737 Valiant Circle has a pool.
Does 737 Valiant Circle have accessible units?
No, 737 Valiant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Valiant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Valiant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

