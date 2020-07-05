MUST SEE, cute 2 bedroom Townhome, features a fireplace, office area, private patio for family entertainment, covered carport. Located in a nice community close to major highways and shopping, access to community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 Valiant Circle have any available units?
737 Valiant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Valiant Circle have?
Some of 737 Valiant Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Valiant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
737 Valiant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.