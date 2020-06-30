All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 728 Arrowhead Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
728 Arrowhead Circle
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:39 AM

728 Arrowhead Circle

728 Arrowhead Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

728 Arrowhead Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
TOWNHOME COMMUNITY WITH MASTER & BATH DOWNSTAIRS. OTHER 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. CARPET ONE YEAR OLD. ONE CARPORT. SMALL YARD WITH PATIO AND HIGH PRIVACY FENCE. MINUTES TO 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have any available units?
728 Arrowhead Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Arrowhead Circle have?
Some of 728 Arrowhead Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Arrowhead Circle currently offering any rent specials?
728 Arrowhead Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Arrowhead Circle pet-friendly?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle offer parking?
Yes, 728 Arrowhead Circle offers parking.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have a pool?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not have a pool.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have accessible units?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District