All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 728 Arrowhead Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Garland, TX
728 Arrowhead Circle
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:39 AM
1 of 8
728 Arrowhead Circle
728 Arrowhead Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
728 Arrowhead Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
TOWNHOME COMMUNITY WITH MASTER & BATH DOWNSTAIRS. OTHER 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. CARPET ONE YEAR OLD. ONE CARPORT. SMALL YARD WITH PATIO AND HIGH PRIVACY FENCE. MINUTES TO 635.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have any available units?
728 Arrowhead Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 728 Arrowhead Circle have?
Some of 728 Arrowhead Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 Arrowhead Circle currently offering any rent specials?
728 Arrowhead Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Arrowhead Circle pet-friendly?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle offer parking?
Yes, 728 Arrowhead Circle offers parking.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have a pool?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not have a pool.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have accessible units?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Arrowhead Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Arrowhead Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
