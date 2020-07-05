Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with garage conversion to be a huge game room or a fourth bedroom. Tiles and premium vinyl plank flooring throughout. Ceiling fans. Large fenced yard. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 Laguna Drive have any available units?
726 Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 726 Laguna Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.