726 Laguna Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:58 AM

726 Laguna Drive

726 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Laguna Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with garage conversion to be a huge game room or a fourth bedroom. Tiles and premium vinyl plank flooring throughout. Ceiling fans. Large fenced yard. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Laguna Drive have any available units?
726 Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 726 Laguna Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
726 Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 726 Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 726 Laguna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 726 Laguna Drive offers parking.
Does 726 Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Laguna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Laguna Drive have a pool?
No, 726 Laguna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 726 Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 726 Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Laguna Drive has units with dishwashers.

