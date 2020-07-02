All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 722 Calvin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
722 Calvin Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM

722 Calvin Drive

722 Calvin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

722 Calvin Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Calvin Drive have any available units?
722 Calvin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 722 Calvin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
722 Calvin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Calvin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 722 Calvin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 722 Calvin Drive offer parking?
No, 722 Calvin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 722 Calvin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Calvin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Calvin Drive have a pool?
No, 722 Calvin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 722 Calvin Drive have accessible units?
No, 722 Calvin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Calvin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Calvin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Calvin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Calvin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District