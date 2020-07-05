Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
722 Baruna Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
722 Baruna Circle
722 Baruna Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
722 Baruna Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated townhome near LBJ (635) and Northwest HWY. Updated flooring and fresh paint. Ready for move in immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 Baruna Circle have any available units?
722 Baruna Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 722 Baruna Circle have?
Some of 722 Baruna Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 722 Baruna Circle currently offering any rent specials?
722 Baruna Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Baruna Circle pet-friendly?
No, 722 Baruna Circle is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 722 Baruna Circle offer parking?
Yes, 722 Baruna Circle offers parking.
Does 722 Baruna Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Baruna Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Baruna Circle have a pool?
No, 722 Baruna Circle does not have a pool.
Does 722 Baruna Circle have accessible units?
No, 722 Baruna Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Baruna Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Baruna Circle has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
