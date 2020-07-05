All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:59 PM

719 Sceptre Circle

Location

719 Sceptre Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Situated in a great location, close to highway 635 and variety of shopping stores. Great neighborhood with park and community pool. The house has a spacious living room with three bedrooms, laminate flooring and ceramic tiles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Sceptre Circle have any available units?
719 Sceptre Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Sceptre Circle have?
Some of 719 Sceptre Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Sceptre Circle currently offering any rent specials?
719 Sceptre Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Sceptre Circle pet-friendly?
No, 719 Sceptre Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 719 Sceptre Circle offer parking?
Yes, 719 Sceptre Circle offers parking.
Does 719 Sceptre Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Sceptre Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Sceptre Circle have a pool?
Yes, 719 Sceptre Circle has a pool.
Does 719 Sceptre Circle have accessible units?
No, 719 Sceptre Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Sceptre Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Sceptre Circle has units with dishwashers.

