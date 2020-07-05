719 Sceptre Circle

Situated in a great location, close to highway 635 and variety of shopping stores. Great neighborhood with park and community pool. The house has a spacious living room with three bedrooms, laminate flooring and ceramic tiles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
