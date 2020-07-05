Rent Calculator
713 Ravencroft Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
713 Ravencroft Drive
713 Ravencroft Drive
No Longer Available
Location
713 Ravencroft Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Living brick house in an established neighborhood. Includes a 1 bedroom 1 bath outhouse with it'S kitchen and living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have any available units?
713 Ravencroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 713 Ravencroft Drive have?
Some of 713 Ravencroft Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 713 Ravencroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Ravencroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Ravencroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive offer parking?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Ravencroft Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
