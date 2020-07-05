All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 713 Ravencroft Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
713 Ravencroft Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 Ravencroft Drive

713 Ravencroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

713 Ravencroft Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Living brick house in an established neighborhood. Includes a 1 bedroom 1 bath outhouse with it'S kitchen and living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have any available units?
713 Ravencroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Ravencroft Drive have?
Some of 713 Ravencroft Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Ravencroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Ravencroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Ravencroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive offer parking?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Ravencroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Ravencroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Ravencroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District