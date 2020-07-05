Rent Calculator
7122 Lyons Road
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM
7122 Lyons Road
7122 Lyons Road
No Longer Available
Location
7122 Lyons Road, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home with an Open Floor Plan that includes a Sun Room. Come show your client this Cozy Home. Close to Shopping, Dinning, and the Highway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7122 Lyons Road have any available units?
7122 Lyons Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7122 Lyons Road have?
Some of 7122 Lyons Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7122 Lyons Road currently offering any rent specials?
7122 Lyons Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 Lyons Road pet-friendly?
No, 7122 Lyons Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 7122 Lyons Road offer parking?
Yes, 7122 Lyons Road offers parking.
Does 7122 Lyons Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 Lyons Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 Lyons Road have a pool?
No, 7122 Lyons Road does not have a pool.
Does 7122 Lyons Road have accessible units?
No, 7122 Lyons Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 Lyons Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 Lyons Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
