709 Forest Ridge Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:13 PM

709 Forest Ridge Drive

709 Forest Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 Forest Ridge Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bed, 2bath with Fresh paint waiting for new tenants. Decent or good credit and must have good rental history or references. Sorry No Govt Programs or Vouchers accepted at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive have any available units?
709 Forest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 709 Forest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Forest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Forest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 Forest Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Forest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Forest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Forest Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Forest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Forest Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Forest Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Forest Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

