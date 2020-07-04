All apartments in Garland
7034 Clear Springs Circle
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:24 AM

7034 Clear Springs Circle

7034 Clear Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7034 Clear Springs Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Excellent Richardson schools and convenient location minutes from George Bush Tollway and US 75!! Beautiful garden home surrounded by heavily treed greenbelt. The downstairs study has a closet and full bathroom so could be used as fourth bedroom. Gorgeous wooded setting surrounds screened porch and deck. Open floor plan downstairs, giving a huge living area with large windows and plantation shutters. Gorgeous tile and wood floors throughout the living areas. Separate upstairs and downstairs systems, both including automatic humidifiers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 Clear Springs Circle have any available units?
7034 Clear Springs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 7034 Clear Springs Circle have?
Some of 7034 Clear Springs Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 Clear Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7034 Clear Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 Clear Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7034 Clear Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 7034 Clear Springs Circle offer parking?
No, 7034 Clear Springs Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7034 Clear Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 Clear Springs Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 Clear Springs Circle have a pool?
No, 7034 Clear Springs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7034 Clear Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 7034 Clear Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 Clear Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 Clear Springs Circle has units with dishwashers.

