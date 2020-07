Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Updated town town in well cared for tucked in community with pool. This cutie has a fireplace, tall ceilings, well maintained fenced back yard, patio parking with a storage area and bedrooms with nice size closets. This home will be sure to fit your needs. Highly desirable downstairs master bedroom with one two additional bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs with whirlpool bath upstairs. Washer and dryer connections.