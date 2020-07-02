Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 702 Torrance Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
702 Torrance Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
702 Torrance Drive
702 Torrance Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
702 Torrance Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath with extra living space. Extra living can be used as a gameroom or TV room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 Torrance Drive have any available units?
702 Torrance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 702 Torrance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 Torrance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Torrance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 Torrance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 702 Torrance Drive offer parking?
No, 702 Torrance Drive does not offer parking.
Does 702 Torrance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Torrance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Torrance Drive have a pool?
No, 702 Torrance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 Torrance Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 Torrance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Torrance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Torrance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Torrance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Torrance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District