Home
Garland, TX
701 Eastern Star Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
701 Eastern Star Drive
701 Eastern Star Drive
No Longer Available
Location
701 Eastern Star Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Treed shaded lot creek lot in a great location. Updated kitchen Versatile floor-plan with a lot of storage. Two living areas, fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Eastern Star Drive have any available units?
701 Eastern Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 701 Eastern Star Drive have?
Some of 701 Eastern Star Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 701 Eastern Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Eastern Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Eastern Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Eastern Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 701 Eastern Star Drive offer parking?
No, 701 Eastern Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 701 Eastern Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Eastern Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Eastern Star Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Eastern Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Eastern Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Eastern Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Eastern Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Eastern Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
