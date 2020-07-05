All apartments in Garland
Location

6922 Christina Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Garland, Texas. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,789.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6922 Christina Lane have any available units?
6922 Christina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6922 Christina Lane have?
Some of 6922 Christina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6922 Christina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6922 Christina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6922 Christina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6922 Christina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6922 Christina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6922 Christina Lane offers parking.
Does 6922 Christina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6922 Christina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6922 Christina Lane have a pool?
No, 6922 Christina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6922 Christina Lane have accessible units?
No, 6922 Christina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6922 Christina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6922 Christina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

