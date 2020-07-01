Rent Calculator
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 1
6914 George Brown Dr
6914 George Brown Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6914 George Brown Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Garland Home! - Nice big 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Nice location near Lake Ray Hubbard major freeways.
(RLNE4997316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6914 George Brown Dr have any available units?
6914 George Brown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 6914 George Brown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6914 George Brown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 George Brown Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6914 George Brown Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6914 George Brown Dr offer parking?
No, 6914 George Brown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6914 George Brown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 George Brown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 George Brown Dr have a pool?
No, 6914 George Brown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6914 George Brown Dr have accessible units?
No, 6914 George Brown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 George Brown Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6914 George Brown Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6914 George Brown Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6914 George Brown Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
