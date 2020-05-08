All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 6425 Green Valley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
6425 Green Valley Dr
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:38 AM

6425 Green Valley Dr

6425 Green Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6425 Green Valley Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Garland has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Green Valley Dr have any available units?
6425 Green Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 Green Valley Dr have?
Some of 6425 Green Valley Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Green Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Green Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Green Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Green Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Green Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Green Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 6425 Green Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Green Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Green Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 6425 Green Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Green Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6425 Green Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Green Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 Green Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District