Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome to the remodeled condo minutes away from Georgebush Highway and Firewheel Mall. This condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 and half bath, brand new flooring through out, fresh paint through out, newer HVAC unit, all new fixtures and hardware, new blinds and more. THIS IS A MUST SEE! $40 app fee per adult. Copies of DL and 2 most recent pay stubs.