6405 Casa Vista Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM
6405 Casa Vista Dr
6405 Casa Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6405 Casa Vista Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All of our homes are professionally cleaned. We are taking extra care to ensure cleanliness during these times.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6405 Casa Vista Dr have any available units?
6405 Casa Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6405 Casa Vista Dr have?
Some of 6405 Casa Vista Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6405 Casa Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Casa Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Casa Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 Casa Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6405 Casa Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 6405 Casa Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6405 Casa Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Casa Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Casa Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 6405 Casa Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Casa Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 6405 Casa Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Casa Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Casa Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
