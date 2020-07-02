All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043

6337 Duck Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6337 Duck Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Garland 2/2$1280 Business center, Fence - Property Id: 14156

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Garland unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, 2 Tennis courts, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports,
W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans,

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14156
Property Id 14156

(RLNE5718532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 have any available units?
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 have?
Some of 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 is pet friendly.
Does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 offers parking.
Does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 have a pool?
Yes, 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 has a pool.
Does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 have accessible units?
No, 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043 has units with dishwashers.

