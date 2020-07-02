6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities
Garland 2/2$1280 Business center, Fence - Property Id: 14156
PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.
Garland unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, 2 Tennis courts, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports,
W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans,
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
