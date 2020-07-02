6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center carport gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Garland 2/2$1280 Business center, Fence - Property Id: 14156



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Garland unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, 2 Tennis courts, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports,

W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Hi-speed internet, Custom carpet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans,



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime.

