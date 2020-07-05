All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:05 AM

6321 Glenmoor Drive

6321 Glenmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6321 Glenmoor Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Garland. Great fireplace and Chef's Delight Galley Style kitchen set this home off! Covered patio, covered carport, wood privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
6321 Glenmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 6321 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Glenmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Glenmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6321 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6321 Glenmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 6321 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Glenmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 6321 Glenmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6321 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 Glenmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

