Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

6318 Mccartney Lane

6318 Mc Cartney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6318 Mc Cartney Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Mccartney Lane have any available units?
6318 Mccartney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 6318 Mccartney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Mccartney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Mccartney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6318 Mccartney Lane offer parking?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6318 Mccartney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Mccartney Lane have a pool?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Mccartney Lane have accessible units?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Mccartney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 Mccartney Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6318 Mccartney Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

