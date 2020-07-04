All apartments in Garland
6310 Mccartney Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6310 Mccartney Ln

6310 Mccartney Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Mccartney Ln, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Garland has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home along with brand new SS appliances.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Mccartney Ln have any available units?
6310 Mccartney Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 Mccartney Ln have?
Some of 6310 Mccartney Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Mccartney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Mccartney Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Mccartney Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Mccartney Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Mccartney Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Mccartney Ln offers parking.
Does 6310 Mccartney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Mccartney Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Mccartney Ln have a pool?
No, 6310 Mccartney Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Mccartney Ln have accessible units?
No, 6310 Mccartney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Mccartney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Mccartney Ln has units with dishwashers.

