Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Garland Home for Lease - Cute as a button, fresh paint 2019, new flooring 2019, remodeled bath 2019. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and blinds. HUGE oversized lot and cozy deck to enjoy off of the kitchen area. 1 Car garage with garage door opener. Pets Negotiable. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.



(RLNE4805317)