623 East Miller Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

623 East Miller Road

623 E Miller Rd · No Longer Available
Location

623 E Miller Rd, Garland, TX 75041
Hiland

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/C connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses including Dairy Queen, El Rancho Supermercado, Boost Mobile, Ming's Kitchen, Dollar Tree and more! Also a short drive to Field's Recreation Center and a shorter walk to the bus stop.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 East Miller Road have any available units?
623 East Miller Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 East Miller Road have?
Some of 623 East Miller Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 East Miller Road currently offering any rent specials?
623 East Miller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 East Miller Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 East Miller Road is pet friendly.
Does 623 East Miller Road offer parking?
Yes, 623 East Miller Road offers parking.
Does 623 East Miller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 East Miller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 East Miller Road have a pool?
No, 623 East Miller Road does not have a pool.
Does 623 East Miller Road have accessible units?
No, 623 East Miller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 623 East Miller Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 East Miller Road does not have units with dishwashers.

