All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 623 E Miller Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
623 E Miller Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

623 E Miller Rd

623 East Miller Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

623 East Miller Road, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/C connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses including Dairy Queen, El Rancho Supermercado, Boost Mobile, Ming's Kitchen, Dollar Tree and more! Also a short drive to Field's Recreation Center and a shorter walk to the bus stop.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 E Miller Rd have any available units?
623 E Miller Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 E Miller Rd have?
Some of 623 E Miller Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 E Miller Rd currently offering any rent specials?
623 E Miller Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 E Miller Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 E Miller Rd is pet friendly.
Does 623 E Miller Rd offer parking?
Yes, 623 E Miller Rd offers parking.
Does 623 E Miller Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 E Miller Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 E Miller Rd have a pool?
No, 623 E Miller Rd does not have a pool.
Does 623 E Miller Rd have accessible units?
No, 623 E Miller Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 623 E Miller Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 E Miller Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District