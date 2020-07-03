All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:32 PM

614 Melissa Lane

Location

614 Melissa Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Melissa Lane have any available units?
614 Melissa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 614 Melissa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
614 Melissa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Melissa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Melissa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 614 Melissa Lane offer parking?
No, 614 Melissa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 614 Melissa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Melissa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Melissa Lane have a pool?
No, 614 Melissa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 614 Melissa Lane have accessible units?
No, 614 Melissa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Melissa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Melissa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Melissa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Melissa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

