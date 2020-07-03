All apartments in Garland
613 Twilight Drive
613 Twilight Drive

613 Twilight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 Twilight Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. spacious back yard. Ceramic tiles and laminate floors, no carpets. Convenient location, close to highway 78 and shopping plaza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Twilight Drive have any available units?
613 Twilight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Twilight Drive have?
Some of 613 Twilight Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Twilight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Twilight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Twilight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Twilight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 613 Twilight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 613 Twilight Drive offers parking.
Does 613 Twilight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Twilight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Twilight Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Twilight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Twilight Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Twilight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Twilight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Twilight Drive has units with dishwashers.

