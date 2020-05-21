Rent Calculator
613 Trail View Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
613 Trail View Lane
613 Trail View Lane
Location
613 Trail View Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great large 4 bedrooms home on a quiet street in charming Garland neighborhood. Large back yard with a cover patio. Granite in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Trail View Lane have any available units?
613 Trail View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 613 Trail View Lane have?
Some of 613 Trail View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 613 Trail View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
613 Trail View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Trail View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 613 Trail View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 613 Trail View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 613 Trail View Lane offers parking.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Trail View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have a pool?
No, 613 Trail View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have accessible units?
No, 613 Trail View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Trail View Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
