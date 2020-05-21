All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 613 Trail View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
613 Trail View Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

613 Trail View Lane

613 Trail View Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

613 Trail View Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great large 4 bedrooms home on a quiet street in charming Garland neighborhood. Large back yard with a cover patio. Granite in the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Trail View Lane have any available units?
613 Trail View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Trail View Lane have?
Some of 613 Trail View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Trail View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
613 Trail View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Trail View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 613 Trail View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 613 Trail View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 613 Trail View Lane offers parking.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Trail View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have a pool?
No, 613 Trail View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have accessible units?
No, 613 Trail View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Trail View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Trail View Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District