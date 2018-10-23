All apartments in Garland
6115 Ridge Top Lane
6115 Ridge Top Lane

6115 Ridge Top Lane · No Longer Available
6115 Ridge Top Lane, Garland, TX 75043
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane have any available units?
6115 Ridge Top Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 6115 Ridge Top Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Ridge Top Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Ridge Top Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 Ridge Top Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane offer parking?
No, 6115 Ridge Top Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Ridge Top Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane have a pool?
No, 6115 Ridge Top Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane have accessible units?
No, 6115 Ridge Top Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 Ridge Top Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 Ridge Top Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 Ridge Top Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

