Garland, TX
609 Worcester Lane
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:20 PM

609 Worcester Lane

609 Worcester Lane · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

609 Worcester Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Worcester Lane have any available units?
609 Worcester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Worcester Lane have?
Some of 609 Worcester Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Worcester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
609 Worcester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Worcester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 609 Worcester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 609 Worcester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 609 Worcester Lane offers parking.
Does 609 Worcester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Worcester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Worcester Lane have a pool?
No, 609 Worcester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 609 Worcester Lane have accessible units?
No, 609 Worcester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Worcester Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Worcester Lane has units with dishwashers.

